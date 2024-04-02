Factory activity slows in March but future looks more positive
This is the most upbeat that respondents have been about business conditions in future since the start of 2023
02 April 2024 - 12:47
Manufacturing activity slipped back into negative territory in March — below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in the sector — signalling the effect of cost pressures on manufacturers driven mainly by increases in the fuel price.
Even as the electricity supply crunch abated in March with the month experiencing the lowest level of load-shedding intensity so far in 2024, Absa’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 points in March from 51.7 points previously...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.