Godongwana announces reforms to reduce complexity in infrastructure funding
Treasury has gazetted amendments to public-private partnership framework
21 February 2024 - 14:12
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday announced “fundamental and far-reaching” reforms to infrastructure financing and delivery.
He said the reforms were meant to optimise the infrastructure value chain to be effective and efficient, to strengthen public investment management and attract private sector participation...
