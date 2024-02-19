Companies

Chinese EV firm Xpeng to expand workforce by 4,000

19 February 2024 - 09:39
by Zhang Yan, Sarah Wu and Brenda Goh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/nopponpat
Picture: 123RF/nopponpat

Shanghai/Beijing — Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said it would hire 4,000 people in 2024 and invest millions in artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to survive what it describes as a “bloody sea” of competition in the world’s largest vehicle market.

The additional employees would represent a 25% expansion of the Volkswagen-backed EV maker’s workforce from the latest headcount of 15,829 at the end of 2022.

The expansion was announced in a letter by CEO He Xiaopeng to employees on Sunday, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The company will also invest 3.5-billion yuan ($486.36m) in AI research and development for intelligent driving, He said, adding that Xpeng planned to release about 30 new products or revised models within three years.

“Facing the pessimistic macroeconomic situation, many business partners are drawing back and afraid to invest. I think this is an opportunity for our development,” He said, describing 2024 as the first year of the “knockout round” for Chinese vehicle brands. “In 2024, we will buck the trend and enter a high-speed positive cycle in the fourth quarter or earlier.”

Xpengs expansion plans contrast with rivals, which are racing to slash costs. Demand continues to falter in the world’s largest auto market despite renewed discounting led by Tesla.

Nio, another Chinese EV maker, said in November it would trim its workforce by 10% to improve efficiency amid growing competition.

Facing weaker demand at home, vehicle makers in China have looked to exports as a driving force for growth. But China’s growing clout as a vehicle exporter is causing frictions abroad.

China’s commerce ministry said earlier in February that it would encourage the new energy vehicle industry to respond to foreign trade restrictions and co-operate with overseas firms, amid a European probe into Chinese subsidies for the sector.

Volkswagen said in July that it would invest about $700m in Xpeng and purchase a 4.99% stake in the company.

“This year is Xpeng’s 10th year. Our performance must more than double,” He said.

Reuters

EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar

Volvo's decision to halt Polestar investments came after the EV offshoot brand missed a 2023 delivery target that had already been revised downward
Companies
2 weeks ago

Huawei asks Audi, Mercedes-Benz to invest in its smart car venture

Huawei asks Audi, Mercedes-Benz to invest in its smart car venture as it seeks to expand its partnerships beyond Chinese brands.
Companies
2 months ago

Volkswagen sticks to EV strategy as demand stalls

German carmaker’s quarterly profits hit by bad bets on raw material prices
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Watchdog to probe auditing at three listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: What the R10bn Heineken writedown ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Amplats to layoff 3,700 workers as metals prices ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Shareholder pressure behind R21bn sale of UK ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
WeBuyCars aims to double market share by 2028
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Tesla boosts ‘gigacasting’ for unified EV underbodies

Life / Motoring

EU probes Chinese EV subsidies; stocks slide

Life / Motoring

Europe’s biggest carmakers brace for battle with China’s EV rivals

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.