Cape Town is the worst port on global list of World Bank
World Bank index illustrates SA’s dire performance, but Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole improves
06 June 2024 - 18:01
Two of SA’s busiest ports, Durban and Cape Town, have been ranked in the bottom 10 of the worst-performing ports in the world, with the latter ranked the lowest of the 405 surveyed by the World Bank.
The World Bank’s container port performance index assesses efficiency, focusing on the duration of port stay for container vessels. The results show that SA’s ports were all rooted at the bottom measured by their 2023 performance...
