Fitch warns against radical policies, but bankers project stability
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says he has not doubt institutions will keep functioning
05 June 2024 - 05:00
Ratings agency Fitch has warned of risks to SA’s public debt trajectory and macroeconomic stability if the ANC formed a government that relied on the support of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) or the EFF.
It said that could weaken investor confidence or erode governance even if the most radical policies did not come to pass. “There is a risk that the weakened public support seen in the election could incentivise the ANC to adopt short-termist policies to secure a coalition or win back public support, and fiscal consolidation could suffer as a result,” Fitch said in a post-election note on Tuesday...
