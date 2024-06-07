Retrenched SA Post Office workers get first payment
A total of 4,512 workers were retrenched
07 June 2024 - 16:16
The SA Post Office (Sapo) business rescue practitioners have paid the first tranche of severance packages to 4,512 retrenched employees earlier than the initially envisaged end-June.
The figure of 4,512 retrenched workers is lower than the 6,000 originally planned of the total staff complement of 11,038. The number of job cuts was reduced after consultation with unions at the CCMA. ..
