Failed software project saps Spar’s profit
Wholesaler expects to report a drop in profit as unsuccessful IT rollout at KZN distribution centre and high rates eat into earnings.
07 June 2024 - 15:10
Wholesaler Spar expects to report a drop in profit when it releases its interim results on Wednesday as the botched IT rollout at its key KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre and high interest rates eat into earnings.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key measure of profit in SA, for the six months to end-March will fall as much as 13% from the same time in 2023...
