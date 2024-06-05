CONCENTRATION OF RISK
Reserve Bank warns of concentration of risk in ‘shallow capital markets’
JSE has experienced net company delistings annually since 2016
05 June 2024 - 18:00
SA’s capital markets have become shallower and less liquid in recent years, says the Reserve Bank, which is concerned this means fewer options for local investors and borrowers and more concentration of risk.
SA’s deep, liquid domestic capital markets have always been considered an advantage, enabling companies to raise capital at home and government to fund itself locally rather than relying on offshore financing...
