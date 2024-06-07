TFG grows online sales to nearly R6bn
Bash, the e-commerce platform of TFG, reported turnover growth of 44.4% and now contributes 4.2% to retail revenue
07 June 2024 - 11:18
TFG has reported a 22% increase in online turnover in the year to end-March as SA retailers face increased competition from Chinese outfits Shein and Temu.
The group said its online retail sales came in at R5.6bn, contributing 9.9% to total retail turnover in the year under review. It said the growth in online sales could be attributed to the SA performance of its Bash platform...
