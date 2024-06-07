MARKET WRAP: Rand firms in cautiously optimistic trade as SA stands at political crossroads
The last time SA had a government of national unity was from April 1994 to June 1997. During those years the rand traded from R3.50-R4.30/$
07 June 2024 - 18:14
The rand gained as much as 1% to the dollar as markets warmed to the idea of SA forming a government of national unity.
The ANC, whose support fell to 40% in the recent elections, has opted to work with opposition parties, forgoing forming coalitions with any of its erstwhile political rivals...
