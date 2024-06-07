Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Merger guidelines formalise layers of conditions built up during minister Patel’s tenure
A total of 4,512 workers were retrenched
The parties want the details of the ANC’s GNU proposal before moving forward
Wholesaler expects to report a drop in profit as unsuccessful IT rollout at KZN distribution centre and high rates eat into earnings.
ANC would have had far more support if the economy was supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
British entrepreneur has battled legal problems since the disastrous sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard in 2011
Zizi Kodwa, charged with corruption and out on bail, will not be missed
Chef Ice of Sorn Fine Southern takes diners on a culinary journey across southern Thailand
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.