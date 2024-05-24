The electronic payment system for third-party funds, including child maintenance, has been temporarily suspended after attempts to compromise the system, the department of justice and constitutional development said.
On Thursday the department announced an investigation was under way to assess potential breaches to the system.
The department’s spokesperson, Kgalalelo Masibi, said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity.
“We are committed to continually fortifying our systems to prevent and mitigate the risk of future breaches. We sincerely apologise to all beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused and appreciate patience and understanding during this period,” she said.
Masibi said child-maintenance beneficiaries were urged to promptly visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.
Justice ministry halts e-payments for third-party funds after attempted breaches
Child-maintenance beneficiaries have been asked to visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments
The electronic payment system for third-party funds, including child maintenance, has been temporarily suspended after attempts to compromise the system, the department of justice and constitutional development said.
On Thursday the department announced an investigation was under way to assess potential breaches to the system.
The department’s spokesperson, Kgalalelo Masibi, said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity.
“We are committed to continually fortifying our systems to prevent and mitigate the risk of future breaches. We sincerely apologise to all beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused and appreciate patience and understanding during this period,” she said.
Masibi said child-maintenance beneficiaries were urged to promptly visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.
TimesLIVE
PayShap fees expected to stay high in SA
Capital Appreciation’s profits almost double
TFG grows online sales to nearly R6bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Impersonator breaches Discovery Insure’s defences
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.