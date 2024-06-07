Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economics of microlending in SA, according to EasyPay

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere

07 June 2024 - 13:42
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The economics of micro lending in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere.

EasyPay, whose customers are primarily grant recipients, is a unit of listed fintech group Lesaka.

The group consists of two divisions: a merchant and consumer segment. The consumer unit focuses on products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking, micro-insurance and value-added services through the EasyPay platform.

Phakathi outlines the performance of EasyPay’s microlending business. Of Lesaka’s 1.5-million consumer base, 400,000 have opted in for a loan product, indicating uptake by about a quarter of its base. R1.6bn has been dispersed so far for loans up to R2,000.

Join the discussion: 

He says the take up of their lending products, as well as those from competing businesses, highlights the pressure that many South Africans are under to make ends meet. 

Topics of discussion include: increased demand for micro lending in SA; EasyPay’s plan to capture market share in that market; and continued pressure on consumers. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Subscriptions taking over consumer electronics in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mishaan Ratan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Rentoza, a subscription-based e-commerce platform in SA
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Economics of SA’s digital infrastructure according to Teraco

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco Data Environments
Business
4 days ago

PODCAST | An economic snapshot heading into 2024 elections

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Be proactive: use cutting-edge tech to safeguard ...
Business
2.
Sanlam ESG Barometer extends its reach beyond SA ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
Brenthurst ranks among the big names in financial ...
Business
5.
WATCH: Business confidence edged up ahead of ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.