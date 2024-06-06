Allan Gray backs ‘self-help’ companies to withstand headwinds
06 June 2024 - 17:32
Asset management group Allan Gray has 10% of its balanced fund tilted towards “self-help” SA companies such as Standard Bank and Remgro, saying such entities are able to withstand economic headwinds.
The asset allocator also has one-third of the portfolio invested directly offshore, with most of this exposure managed by Orbis...
