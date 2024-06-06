KEVIN McCALLUM: Now we wait for sports purgatory’s twilight minister
06 June 2024 - 20:38
Farewell, then, to another minister of sport, another in a long list who were dropped into a post they neither understood nor much cared for. The sports ministry is the twilight zone of cabinet positions — purgatory then for cadres who need to be rewarded but not trusted with a portfolio in which they might actually do real damage or — horror — change for the better.
Zizi Kodwa, charged with corruption and out on bail, will not be missed as minister of sports, arts & culture now that he has resigned from a job he was likely to lose anyway. ..
