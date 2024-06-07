Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

New Chinese LDV D90 SUV heads for SA soon

The flagship seven-seater will compete against the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner

07 June 2024 - 16:34
by Motor News Reporter
The LDV D90 has a full five-star ANCAP safety rating. Picture: SUPPLIED
The first two examples of the LDV D90 SUV have arrived in SA, making it the first country in the world outside China to receive this new flagship seven-seater model.

According to LDV the two units (a D90 Elite and Flagship) are in Mzansi for customer viewings and homologation, with the line-up expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter.

Designed to go up against stalwarts such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner, the D90 sports an aggressive visage similar to that of the T60 Max double cab launched on our shores in May.

A substantial front radiator grille is flanked by thin LED daytime running lights and large LED automatic headlamps. All SA-bound models feature a standard Black Package which sees a gloss black finish applied to the door handles, side mirrors, roof rails, rear spoiler and window trim. The LED tail light clusters are connected by a nifty LED light bar stretching the breadth of the vehicle. 

Both D90 derivatives are generously equipped as standard. Rolling on 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, the entry-level Elite offers niceties such as electronic climate control for front/rear occupants, leather upholstery, sunroof, dual charging pads, front/rear USB ports and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For your listening pleasure, the latter is wired to eight loudspeakers. Safety features abound with six airbags, adaptive cruise control, a built-in dash cam, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and electronic stability control.

Differentiating itself with a set of larger 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the D90 Flagship raises the ante with massaging heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system and a 360º panoramic view camera system for easier manoeuvring.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard on both model derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both models are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 160kW and 500Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Impressive off-road performance comes courtesy of a dedicated low-range transfer case. Elite models boast a locking centre differential as standard, while the Flagship takes traction a step further courtesy of a locking front and rear differential. According to LDV, both D90 derivatives can tow a braked trailer of up to 3,100kg.

The luxury seven-seater SUV will be sold with a standard five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

FIRST DRIVE: Stylish JAC T9 seems to have substance

The high-tech Chinese double cab is refined and roomy, and undercuts established rivals on price
Life
2 weeks ago

China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA

Local importer unveils prices and specifications of the one-tonner bakkie range
Life
4 weeks ago

Ford Ranger hits 1-million production milestone

The one-tonne bakkie has been assembled at the facility for the 24 years over three generations
Life
2 days ago
