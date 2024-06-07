Lenders loosen Sibanye’s borrowing restrictions
Lenders of its revolving credit facilities have agreed to raise the covenant limits, allowing the mining giant to carry more debt
07 June 2024 - 13:30
Sibanye-Stillwater, SA’s largest private sector employer, has secured an increased debt capacity of its revolving credit facilities (RCF), which include a $1bn and a R5.5bn after a plunge in earnings.
Sibanye had asked its lenders for a temporary increase following a substantial decline in first-quarter earnings. ..
