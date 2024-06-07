Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband will be MK party MP

Equities expected to end two-week losing streak after major central banks kick-start their rate easing cycles
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana, has been named as an MK party MP.
The secretary of parliament received the list of 400 designated MPs from 18 parties to be represented at the National Assembly, on Thursday.
Mkhwebane, who has been an EFF MP since October, is set to return to parliament for the EFF. Her husband will make his debut as an MP.
Skosana’s own political aspirations had been unknown until now.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
