Politics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband will be MK party MP

Mkhwebane has been an EFF MP since October 2023

07 June 2024 - 11:35
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture:ESA ALEXANDER
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana, has been named as an MK party MP.

The secretary of parliament received the list of 400 designated MPs from 18 parties to be represented at the National Assembly, on Thursday.

Mkhwebane, who has been an EFF MP since October, is set to return to parliament for the EFF. Her husband will make his debut as an MP.

Skosana’s own political aspirations had been unknown until now.

TimesLIVE

ANC executive appears to lean towards government of national unity

Potential tie-up with either the DA or the EFF a sticking point
Politics
23 hours ago

SACP stands firm against ANC working with DA

This comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the ANC's national executive committee meeting on Thursday
Politics
1 day ago

ANC may reject choice of coalition with DA or EFF

Party likely to opt for minority rule, say sources
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa meets Mbeki about ANC’s poor performance in poll

ANC insiders say Thabo Mbeki had requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa three times before the election
Politics
2 days ago
