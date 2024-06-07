DA and IFP give green light to unity government with ANC
The parties are set to meet to iron out details of the proposed government of national unity
07 June 2024 - 12:42
The DA and the IFP have, in principle, agreed to the ANC’s proposal to form a government of national unity (GNU) with the two minority parties, who are set to meet ANC leadership to iron out details.
The DA is due to meet the ANC’s coalitions negotiations team, headed by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Friday, while the meeting with the IFP’s top leadership is expected within the coming days. ..
