Politics

ANC NEC wants talks on unity government with parties including DA and EFF

The decision was taken by the ANC national executive committee at a meeting on Thursday

BL Premium
06 June 2024 - 13:58
UPDATED 06 June 2024 - 23:10
by Thando Maeko

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided to make an offer to most political parties to join a government of national unity (GNU) after suffering its worst electoral defeat in May’s general election.

The decision was made on Thursday during a marathon meeting of the ANC’s top leadership, which met into the late hours of the evening. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.