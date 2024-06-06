ANC NEC wants talks on unity government with parties including DA and EFF
The decision was taken by the ANC national executive committee at a meeting on Thursday
06 June 2024 - 13:58
UPDATED 06 June 2024 - 23:10
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided to make an offer to most political parties to join a government of national unity (GNU) after suffering its worst electoral defeat in May’s general election.
The decision was made on Thursday during a marathon meeting of the ANC’s top leadership, which met into the late hours of the evening. ..
