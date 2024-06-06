BRIAN KANTOR: It is the economy after all
ANC would have had far more support if the economy was supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs
How much better would the governing ANC have been received by voters had it been supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs (including good jobs in the public sector for teachers, nurses and doctors, which have proved unaffordable), which have been painfully absent since 2019?
Yet even impressive and necessary fiscal austerity has not soothed the investors in SA’s government debt that have to cover our lack of tax revenue. They continue to demand high nominal and after-inflation returns for funding SA, for fear that slow growth in the economy and in tax revenue makes printing money — and more inflation — much more likely sometime in the future...
