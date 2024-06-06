International News
Volvo begins production of electric EX90 SUV
The company says the seven-seat SUV will reach markets late in 2024
Swedish automotive brand Volvo has announced that the first customer-bound EX90 has rolled off the production line at its Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant. The first unit is painted in Denim Blue and destined for a customer in the US later in 2024.
The EX90 is the company's new electric flagship model that replaces the Volvo XC90. The company first produced the hulking seven-seat premium SUV in 2002. Different drivetrain options have powered the SUV during the period, including petrol, diesel, hybrids and once a V8. It is the first time the family range is exclusively powered by electric motors. ..
