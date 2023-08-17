Amid SA’s load-shedding crisis that is affecting GDP-driving sectors, the economic performance of the country is in focus, with a look at the manufacturing, mining, retail, and agriculture sectors, with insights into inflation and the latest GDP figures. Business day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger and chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop who gave expert analyses on the country’s performance.
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: SA’s economy review
Business Day TV talks to independent economist Elize Kruger and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop
Amid SA’s load-shedding crisis that is affecting GDP-driving sectors, the economic performance of the country is in focus, with a look at the manufacturing, mining, retail, and agriculture sectors, with insights into inflation and the latest GDP figures. Business day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger and chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop who gave expert analyses on the country’s performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: HomeChoice’s earnings remain flat
WATCH: Renewables boom exposes SA’s manufacturing gap
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.