WATCH: SA’s economy review

Business Day TV talks to independent economist Elize Kruger and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop

17 August 2023 - 17:25
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

Amid SA’s load-shedding crisis that is affecting GDP-driving sectors, the economic performance of the country is in focus, with a look at the manufacturing, mining, retail, and agriculture sectors, with insights into inflation and the latest GDP figures. Business day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger and chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop who gave expert analyses on the country’s performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

