MultiChoice fears losing customers as load-shedding hits pay-TV viewership

19 June 2023 - 19:36 Mudiwa Gavaza

The head of MultiChoice says rolling blackouts in SA result in a viewership drop of a tenth, on average, and are part of the reason for a slowdown in subscriber growth at its largest operation.

While telecom operators have been reporting large cost increases due to networks having to stay on during power outages, the DStv operator says the real effect on its operation is through viewership...

