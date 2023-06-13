Economy

Factories survey suggests caution on near-term outlook

Forward-looking questions may have captured uncertainty created by bouts of stage 6 load-shedding

13 June 2023 - 19:55

A survey capturing manufacturing business confidence released on Tuesday found electricity supply disruptions affected manufacturing production and capacity and are also starting to hit profitability and manufacturer sentiment.

The Absa, in partnership with the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), quarterly manufacturing survey shows that after a nine-point drop in the first quarter, manufacturing business confidence remained unchanged at 17 points in the second quarter...

