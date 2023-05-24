Economy

WATCH: April CPI cooler than expected at 6.8% y/y

Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes

24 May 2023 - 16:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

After falling from 7.1% to 6.8% in April, year on year, inflation is at its lowest level since May 2022, but remains outside the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. Business Day TV unpacked the data in greater detail with Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes.

