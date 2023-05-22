National

WATCH: What happens at Eskom now?

Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large and columnist Peter Bruce

22 May 2023 - 21:34
A man walks past electricity pylons in Orlando, Soweto, September 28 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
A man walks past electricity pylons in Orlando, Soweto, September 28 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The National Treasury’s debt relief programme for Eskom came with strict terms for the state-owned utility and other stakeholders. Business Day TV spoke to editor-at-large and  columnist for Business Day & Financial Mail Peter Bruce to find out if these conditions are being met.

