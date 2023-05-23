Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reserve Bank expected to hike rates again

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

23 May 2023 - 21:03
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Reserve Bank is expected to hike rates again. Economists have forecast an increase of between 50 and 75 basis points, as the bank seeks to tame inflation and protect the local unit. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Tyme secures cash injection

Business Day TV speaks to Coen Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and TymeBank CEO
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: What happens at Eskom now?

Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large and columnist Peter Bruce
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Load-shedding costs eat into Astral’s profit

Business Day TV speaks to Astral CEO Chris Schutte
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: Feasibility of a basic income grant for SA
Economy
3.
SA ‘dodges a bullet’ as S&P holds steady
Economy
4.
Lack of adequate financing for tackling climate ...
Economy
5.
Digital platforms on back burner at half of ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.