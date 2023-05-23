Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday
The Reserve Bank is expected to hike rates again. Economists have forecast an increase of between 50 and 75 basis points, as the bank seeks to tame inflation and protect the local unit. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Reserve Bank expected to hike rates again
