ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to keep tightening the screws on inflation

Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data

21 May 2023 - 18:08

The focus will be on the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) annual meetings in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as well as the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, after which an interest rate announcement will be made on Thursday. 

Stats SA will release the consumer inflation rate for April on Wednesday. ..

