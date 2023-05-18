Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Africa’s banking landscape is becoming increasingly complicated as more alternatives, such as digital-first banks, fintechs and mobile money, compete for space, according to a new report on digital banking developments on the continent.
African Banker magazine and Backbase, a Dutch banking and financial technology company that provides engagement banking for financial institutions, launched the third African Banking Digital Transformation report this week. The report covers 153 banks across Africa...
Digital platforms on back burner at half of Africa’s banks
