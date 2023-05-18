Economy

Digital platforms on back burner at half of Africa’s banks

New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 21:34 Thuletho Zwane

Africa’s banking landscape is becoming increasingly complicated as more alternatives, such as digital-first banks, fintechs and mobile money, compete for space, according to a new report on digital banking developments on the continent. 

African Banker magazine and Backbase, a Dutch banking and financial technology company that provides engagement banking for financial institutions, launched the third African Banking Digital Transformation report this week. The report covers 153 banks across Africa...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.