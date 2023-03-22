Luno shuffles C-suite and flags listing plan

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
Management at Eskom’s second-worst plant are adamant they will turn the situation around in a year
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Rebuilding Ukraine’s economy now expected to cost $411bn after a year of Russia's war
Golf’s governing bodies have rightfully signalled their intent to tackle the distance issue that has long plagued the sport
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Luno, the global crypto platform founded by four South Africans, has announced a series of leadership changes less than two months after announcing that it was retrenching 35% of its staff across all the regions in which it operates.
The crypto exchange, which has customers across 40 countries, said on Wednesday that co-founder and CEO Marcus Swanepoel would be moving to a new role as executive chair. James Lanigan, who was the company’s COO, will replace Swanepoel as the new CEO...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Luno shuffles C-suite and flags listing plan
Co-founder Marcus Swanepoel is to become the crypto exchange’s executive chair, while COO James Lanigan will take over as CEO
Luno, the global crypto platform founded by four South Africans, has announced a series of leadership changes less than two months after announcing that it was retrenching 35% of its staff across all the regions in which it operates.
The crypto exchange, which has customers across 40 countries, said on Wednesday that co-founder and CEO Marcus Swanepoel would be moving to a new role as executive chair. James Lanigan, who was the company’s COO, will replace Swanepoel as the new CEO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.