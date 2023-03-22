Companies / Financial Services

Luno shuffles C-suite and flags listing plan

Co-founder Marcus Swanepoel is to become the crypto exchange’s executive chair, while COO James Lanigan will take over as CEO

22 March 2023 - 17:23 Garth Theunissen

Luno, the global crypto platform founded by four South Africans, has announced a series of leadership changes less than two months after announcing that it was retrenching 35% of its staff across all the regions in which it operates.

The crypto exchange, which has customers across 40 countries, said on Wednesday that co-founder and CEO Marcus Swanepoel would be moving to a new role as executive chair. James Lanigan, who was the company’s COO, will replace Swanepoel as the new CEO...

