Funding squeeze is sinking Sub-Saharan Africa, says IMF

Funding shortage is the most serious issue below the Sahara, says IMF

17 April 2023 - 05:41

Sub-Saharan Africa is facing a funding squeeze that has driven up borrowing costs, weakened currencies and cut countries’ access to international capital markets, weighing on the region’s growth and its ability to fund development needs, the IMF has warned.

It said on Friday that while SA’s deep and liquid domestic capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop altogether if global market conditions tighten even more...

