Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists expect mining and manufacturing output to continue shrinking

Retail sales figures for January will provide a glimpse into consumer spending patterns

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 17:41 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s key production sectors will take centre stage this week, giving an early snapshot into how the country’s GDP is likely to fare in the first quarter of 2023.

Stats SA will on Tuesday release mining production figures for January, as well as for manufacturing output. Both sets of data are expected to show a further deceleration in activity given the intensity of power rationing, while the outlook on the global economy has increasingly become uncertain...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.