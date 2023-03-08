Economy

Business confidence falls to two-year low

Depressed reading highlights poorer operating conditions, high risk of more deindustrialisation, says Investec chief economist

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 12:51 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 08 March 2023 - 21:00

Business confidence fell to its lowest level in two years in the first quarter as rolling blackouts hit manufacturers and retailers in particular.

But sentiment among building contractors held up as businesses and households rolled out renewable energy and other load-shedding mitigation measures...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.