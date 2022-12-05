Economy

GDP GROWTH

Uptick in business activity likely to stave off recession

Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private sector activity increased for the first time in three months

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 20:08 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 23:12

Business conditions have gradually risen over the year, increasing to their best level since the beginning of 2017, indicating a marked increase in quarter-on-quarter activity growth.

Private sector activity increased for the first time in three months, reflecting a slight recovery in demand, which led to an increase in new business volumes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.