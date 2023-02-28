Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
SA recorded the largest trade deficit since April 2020 in January, highlighting the impact that volatile commodity prices as well as local and global supply chain disruptions have had on the country’s trade balance.
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) released its latest trade statistics on Tuesday showing a sizeable R23.05bn deficit from December’s downwardly revised R4.98bn surplus. ..
SA posts largest trade deficit in more than two years
The country’s merchandise trade surplus streak of more than two years briefly ended in October 2022 when exports plunged by double digits month on month
