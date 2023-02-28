Economy

SA posts largest trade deficit in more than two years

The country’s merchandise trade surplus streak of more than two years briefly ended in October 2022 when exports plunged by double digits month on month

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 19:32 Thuletho Zwane

SA recorded the largest trade deficit since April 2020 in January, highlighting the impact that volatile commodity prices as well as local and global supply chain disruptions have had on the country’s trade balance.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) released its latest trade statistics on Tuesday showing a sizeable R23.05bn deficit from December’s downwardly revised R4.98bn surplus. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.