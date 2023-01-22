Gloomy 2023 GDP forecast as power cuts continue

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
The Bank of America has reduced SA’s economic growth forecast for 2023, a third revision in just two months, largely due to greater energy supply shortages that, the bank says, have worsened and become more binding than those of 2022.
Speaking at a virtual meeting last week, the bank’s economist for Sub-Saharan Africa, Tatonga Rusike, said the blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected...
