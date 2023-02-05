Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
A total of 40% fewer rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park in 2022 than in 2021
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David de Coning, CEO of Crossgate Technologies
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Requirement of full range of sex reassignment surgery ruled unconstitutional
The player had surgery on a groin tear but has now aggravated the injury
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
Mining and manufacturing production will be in focus this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will also deliver his state of the nation address in which he will give details on the government’s policy objectives and plans for the year ahead...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show drop in mining, manufacturing activity
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
Mining and manufacturing production will be in focus this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will also deliver his state of the nation address in which he will give details on the government’s policy objectives and plans for the year ahead...
