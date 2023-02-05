Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show drop in mining, manufacturing activity

SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year

BL Premium
05 February 2023 - 16:17

Mining and manufacturing production will be in focus this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also deliver his state of the nation address in which he will give details on the government’s policy objectives and plans for the year ahead...

BL Premium

