Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
In July, Lebashe teamed up with MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones, but failed to begin operations due to a dispute among minority shareholders
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Moos, who was also the chair of the Stellenbosch University Council, passed away on January 31 during a minor medical procedure to his mouth
Citrus Growers Association says current measures to fight false coddling moth are adequate and changes are ‘politically motivated’
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Education minister Gillian Keegan vows the government will not budge by giving increases that will fuel inflation
And SA has to strengthen its belief in a team that has proved itself more than capable
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
Factory activity remained unchanged in January despite many respondents still flagging load-shedding as holding back production, a survey has found.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Wednesday, which showed after three months of growth, the index was virtually unchanged in January at 53.0 points, from December’s 53.1...
Manufacturing activity remains unchanged in January
Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s
