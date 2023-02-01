Economy

Manufacturing activity remains unchanged in January

Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s

01 February 2023 - 11:49 Thuletho Zwane

Factory activity remained unchanged in January despite many respondents still flagging load-shedding as holding back production, a survey has found.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Wednesday, which showed after three months of growth, the index was virtually unchanged in January at 53.0 points, from December’s 53.1...

