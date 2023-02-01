Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Just weeks ahead of the start of export season, the Citrus Growers Association of SA (CGA) has asked for government assistance in dealing with EU cold-treatment regulations, which they say could ruin the R30bn export industry.
The association says citrus farmers have already incurred additional costs of R200m as a result of the “arbitrary” rules, adding that further costs in the lead-up to the start of the export season in May could place 140,000 jobs at risk...
Exporters turn to government for help with EU’s citrus rules
Citrus Growers Association says current measures to fight false coddling moth are adequate and any new changes are ‘politically motivated’
