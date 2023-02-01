Economy

Exporters turn to government for help with EU’s citrus rules

Citrus Growers Association says current measures to fight false coddling moth are adequate and any new changes are ‘politically motivated’

01 February 2023 - 16:09 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 01 February 2023 - 22:40

Just weeks ahead of the start of export season, the Citrus Growers Association of SA (CGA) has asked for government assistance in dealing with EU cold-treatment regulations, which they say could ruin the R30bn export industry.

The association says citrus farmers have already incurred additional costs of R200m as a result of the “arbitrary” rules, adding that further costs in the lead-up to the start of the export season in May could place 140,000 jobs at risk...

