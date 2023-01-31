Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
$2.5bn share sale of flagship Adani Enterprises fully subscribed as Indian billionaire seeks to ease debt burden
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
Australia opener David Warner has tried to impress on younger teammates just how important the game’s longest format is.
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
SA’s private sector credit grew in December, marking the 18th consecutive month of growth in private-sector credit, but signs of a slowdown in demand are starting to emerge.
Bank data shows that credit demand grew 7.7%, slowing from 8.3% the previous month. The reading came in below the Thomson Reuters consensus of 8.2% and shows that credit demand grew at the slowest pace since July...
SA credit demand grows at slowest pace since July
