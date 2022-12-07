Economy

Afsci index shows increased demand for short-term credit by most vulnerable

Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households

07 December 2022 - 10:47 Thuletho Zwane

Short-term credit extension — loans with values under R8,000 that are repayable within six months — increased in the second quarter, suggesting increased demand for credit advanced outside the formal banking system by individuals and institutions, a survey found.

The Altron Fintech Short-term Credit Impact (Afsci) index, released on Wednesday, showed that short-term credit extension increased 9.9% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter, and is expected to rise 0.9% in quarter three...

