Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG says load-shedding is 2.6 times worse than in 2021

Group lost about 260,000 trading hours during the first nine months of its financial year

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 21:42 Katharine Child

TFG, whose brands include Jet, Markham and Fabiani, reported 5.7% growth in same-store sales in the three months to end-December, in a better showing than its rival Mr Price, which saw a drop in its like-for-like revenue. 

Apparel store sales in November and December, which includes Black Friday, are closely watched by investors, as it represents the peak period for clothing retailers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.