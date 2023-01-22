National

Ramaphosa urged to declare state of disaster in farming sector

Northern Cape farmers heavily affected by recent sustained load-shedding

22 January 2023 - 18:26 Katharine Child

Northern Cape farmers are concerned about the imminent failure of their maize crop, and have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster in the agriculture industry.

The farmers held an awareness rally on Friday last week in the farming town of Douglas and met Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer last week to plead their case...

