Company liquidations surge 30% amid a tough operating environment

Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment

23 January 2023 - 21:17 Michelle Gumede

SA businesses are reeling from the effects of Covid-19 coupled with the current high inflationary environment according to the latest data from Stats SA, which revealed on Monday that the number of company liquidations surged 30.3% year on year in December.

An important indicator of the scope of unpaid debt in SA, the latest statistics of liquidations and insolvencies illustrate that 159 companies had gone under in December 2022 compared with 122 in the previous year. ..

