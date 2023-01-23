Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
Franchisees are focusing more on staying afloat than on growth, the Franchise Association of SA says
Stats SA reveals businesses are reeling from the aftereffects of Covid-19 in the high inflationary environment
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
SA businesses are reeling from the effects of Covid-19 coupled with the current high inflationary environment according to the latest data from Stats SA, which revealed on Monday that the number of company liquidations surged 30.3% year on year in December.
An important indicator of the scope of unpaid debt in SA, the latest statistics of liquidations and insolvencies illustrate that 159 companies had gone under in December 2022 compared with 122 in the previous year. ..
Company liquidations surge 30% amid a tough operating environment
