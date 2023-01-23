The Topix index jumped about 0.9% while Australian shares reversed a small initial gain and US equity futures inched down
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
Eskom’s leadership made a presentation to media yesterday designed to give an overall picture of the state of things (bad) and the utility’s plans to get us out of the mess (a good effort under the circumstances). However, they didn’t mention the biggest factor in Eskom’s short-term future because they are in no position to do so. It’s Mpumalanga, stupid.
There was some colour to be found in the briefing. Chair Mpho Makwana’s remarks that the board had spent the past 110 days looking “into the engine room” and studying South Africans’ “ways of living”, and references to “engagements” and “alignments” of the “views, fears and aspirations” of South Africans, didn’t sound like the utterances of a man in the midst of an existential crisis. ..
ALEXANDER PARKER: Mpumalanga is the big factor in Eskom’s future
In appalling circumstances, the Eskom executive team and the system operator continue to make plans for our exit from the mess of state capture
