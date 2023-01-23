Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Closed Kota Central outlet has stories to tell

Load-shedding plus other problems have halted the plans of the company

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 05:00

When Trevor Rakiki’s fledgling franchise Kota Central was in full flight, he could count on not just the clientele in Ebony Park, Midrand, and its surrounds, but also on booming demand from workers in open-plan offices in some of the area’s well-known office parks.

“We used to do bulk orders for most corporates, even as far as Bryanston,” Rakiki said on MetroFMTalk last Tuesday. “(We) once delivered for Nestlé, which was a very huge order ... we had to close our store for almost the entire day just to do the orders for them.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.