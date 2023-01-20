National

Crisis committee hopes to see 8,800MW added to grid in 2023

The National Energy Crisis Committee says progress has been made in several areas, resulting in new capacity over the next 12-18 months

20 January 2023 - 10:28 Denene Erasmus

If all goes to plan, about 8,800MW of generation capacity can be added or restored to the grid within the next 12 months. This should theoretically be sufficient to drastically reduce the need for load-shedding.

This is according to a presentation seen by Business Day, dated January 19, from the National Energy Crisis Committee (Neccom) on progress made in implementing the energy action plan to end load-shedding...

