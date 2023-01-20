CEO says the regulatory requirements to have a primary listing are burdensome
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
The National Energy Crisis Committee says progress has been made in several areas, resulting in new capacity over the next 12-18 months
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
One media analyst says Hastings has bested the entertainment industry once again — in terms of managing succession
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Research shows a quarter of adults using credit cards to pay for essentials such as groceries
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
If all goes to plan, about 8,800MW of generation capacity can be added or restored to the grid within the next 12 months. This should theoretically be sufficient to drastically reduce the need for load-shedding.
This is according to a presentation seen by Business Day, dated January 19, from the National Energy Crisis Committee (Neccom) on progress made in implementing the energy action plan to end load-shedding...
Crisis committee hopes to see 8,800MW added to grid in 2023
