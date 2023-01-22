Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to lift rate by 50 bps

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the Bank remains worried about inflation

22 January 2023 - 16:09 Thuletho Zwane

The focus this week will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) which sits on Tuesday and will deliver the interest rate decision on Thursday.

According to January’s Thomson Reuters Econometer poll, the median consensus forecast is for a 50 basis point (bps) hike with 11 out of 20 analysts expecting that, eight expecting a 25 bps hike and one forecasting no change...

