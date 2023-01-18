Economy

SA businesses expect further cost pressures over the next 6 months

Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation

18 January 2023 - 14:16 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 18 January 2023 - 18:21

SA businesses expect input cost pressures to persist over the next six months aggravated by looming electricity tariff increases and the cost of alternative energy sources due to persistent load-shedding.

That’s according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), which on Wednesday published the results of a survey measuring business sentiment on prevailing trade conditions and expectations for the next six months...

